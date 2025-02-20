KENYA MAGICAL OPEN :Uganda professional golfers get off to slow start

Absa Bank Uganda Player Joseph Cwinyaai and Willy Kitata got off to a slow start at the 2025 DP World Tour Magical Kenya open; with a six and ten over par score on day one of the main draw tournament that teed off this morning at the Muthaiga Golf Course in Nairobi. The two who are the only Ugandan representatives in the main draw this year blame their poor performance on lack of concentration but believe they can overturn their fortunes on day two tomorrow.