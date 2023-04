KCCA Women beat Ndejje to bounce back in Volleyball semis

KCCA Volleyball Club has bounced back into contention for a place in this year's national volleyball league final after defeating defending Champions Ndejje elites 3-2 in game two of the semifinal playoff. The win puts KCCA on a level with Ndejje with one game apiece in the best-of-three playoff format. Now the winner of next weekend's third game will take it all and match to the final.