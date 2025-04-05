KCCA start with 40 - 39 victory over NIC in Netball league

The National Netball League kicked off this morning at Nakivubo Stadium after being inactive for two seasons. In the opening games, Uganda Christian University beat debutants Dynamite Netball Academy 54-43, while UPDF Netball Club defeated the inexperienced Ugisa by 46-43. Busia Greater Lions won 44-42 over UGX Luwero in the game that preceded the biggest encounter of the day, where KCCA snatched a one-goal win over NIC with a 40-39 aggregate score.