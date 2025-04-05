Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Bishop Rubaramira confirms 16 inmates into the Catholic faith at Ndorwa prison
  • 2 National EU invests Shs32b to enhance sanitary standards for Uganda's exports
  • 3 National Kabale water officer interdicted over alleged mismanagement and fraudulent activities
  • 4 National Armed robbers leave one dead, another injured in Jinja
  • 5 National Kabale residents call for urgent action on Kyanamira corner after tragic fatalities