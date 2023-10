KCCA FC WOES: Patron Erias Lukwago Issues Kitara Game Ultimatum

With just three games days into the new startimes Uganda premier league season, there are numerous talking points ranging from the fact that newly promoted Kitara FC is leading the log to the worst start of 13 times league champions KCCA FC.Now Flix Manyindo talked to some KCCA FC stake holders about the team's current performance and filed the following report.