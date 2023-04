KCCA and Ndejje Elites to renew Volleyball rivalry on Sunday

The last batch of teams that will play the final of this year’s national Volleyball league will be decided on Sunday when the teams once again converge at the Old Kampala arena for game three of the semi-final playoff. Sport S women who eliminated OBB last weekend will anxiously watch the last women’s semifinal between defending champions Ndejje and KCCA volleyball club.