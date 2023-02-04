KCB Nkumba beat OBB 3-0, Sport-S beat KAVC 3-1in Volleyball league

Sport- S volleyball club, men, cruised to a 3 - 1 sets victory over KAVC in a top-of-the-men’s league table clash Saturday afternoon at Old Kampala. The Nsambya-based side now comfortably sits on the summit of the men’s league with 35 points, six points clear of second-placed KAVC. In the other games of the day, KCCA men beat Nkumba by three sets to nil but stayed five points below the playoffs cut-off line. The only women league game played on Saturday saw KCB- Nkumba earn three points from OBB following a three-to-nil sets victory. Nkumba has now closed into the playoff region with only one point away from the fourth-placed OBB Women's volleyball club.