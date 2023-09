Kawempe Muslim whip Pagirinya 11 - 2 in Njeru football tourney

In women's football, Kawempe Muslim defeated Pagirinya 11 - 2, while King of Kings outscored Rwamwanja 4 - 1 in the third edition of the TICAD Cup at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru. The event is aimed at developing women's football talent. The third edition of this event concludes on Sunday with the finals.