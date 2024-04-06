Kawempe Muslim, Makerere ladies play to a draw in Women's Super League

In women's football, Kawempe Muslim Ladies and Makerere University Ladies played out a one-all draw in one of the FUFA Women Super League games played today at Makerere University grounds in Wandegeya. Sharon Namatovu gave the hosts a lead before Hadijah Nandago equalized for the Valley Warriors at the beginning of the first half. The draw consolidates Kawempe’s stay at the top with 28 points, just four behind second-placed Kampala Queens, who play Rines tomorrow in Lugogo, while Makerere University is still struggling with relegation in the eighth position with 12 points.