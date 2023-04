Kawempe Muslim Ladies beat Asubo Gafford 2 - 1

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC's Shakira Nyinagahirwa netted a brace and helped her side to bounce back after being led by Asubo Gafford in the first half with a goal On from Kamiyat Naigaga put Gafford in the lead in the 30th minute of the game. Nyinagahirwa’s brace took her tally to 11 goals from 15 league games to top the scoring chart with now 3 games left to the end of the league.