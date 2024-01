Kawempe Muslim gears up for FuFa Women Super League showdown against Makerere University ladies

Kawempe Muslim will return to action on Wednesday against Makerere University Ladies in the FuFa Women Super League game set to be played at Kawempe Muslim playgrounds.The team hopes to build on their recent form winning five of their last league games and their latest 5-0 convincing win against She Maroons last weekend. They're currently on top of the table with 13 points tied with Kampala queens.