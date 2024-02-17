Kawempe Muslim beat Uganda Martyrs 1-0 in Women's Super League

Kawempe Muslim Ladies Football Club defeated Uganda Martyrs Women Football Club 1-0 in a FUFA Women's Super League game played today at St. Gerald's Stadium in Lubaga. Agnes Nabukenya scored the lone goal, maintaining the Valley Warriors at the league summit with 24 points, just four points above second-placed Kampala Queens, who will play Wakiso Hill tomorrow in Kitende. Elsewhere, Rines SS beat Lady Doves 1-0, while She Maroons thrashed UCU.