Kasese Mayor Kahindo seeks support to revive boxing glory

Kasese Mayor Chance Kahindo is determined to garner support for the Kasese Boxing Club to revive the sport's former glory in the Rwenzori region. Boxing in Kasese has historical ties to the thriving copper mining industry, making it one of the most prosperous in the country. Kahindo, a former member of the Kilembe Mines Boxing Club, initiated his boxing career in 1986 under the guidance of the boxing legend Leo Rwabwogo when he joined Kilembe Senior Secondary School. We spoke to him about the current state of boxing.