Karasande FC in scoreless draw with Akaboora FC

Over 12 teams have participated in the 2nd edition of the Mbarara High Super League commonly known as the Chaapa Super League that kicked off today at Cleverland School in Kyebando. Last year's runner's up Karasande FC opened up with a goalless draw against Akaboora FC. However, with the new recruitment, the club is optimistic that they will challenge this year's trophy that they lost to Mutakoha last season.