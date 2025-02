Kampala Queens Women Football Club will be seeking to extend their stay

Kampala Queens Women Football Club will be seeking to extend their stay at the top of the league summit when they take on Makerere University Ladies in one of the Finance Trust Women Super League games set to be played tomorrow at the Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. The Queens of soccer are currently top of the table with 28 points just three above second-placed Kawempe Muslim Ladies.