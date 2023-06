Kampala Queens Unveil 3 Players Including MVP

FUFA Women Super League reigning champions, Kampala Queens have unveiled three players including last season's MVP, Shakirah Nyina gahirwa, Hadijah Nandago and Samalie Nakacwa. The trio cross over from Kawempe Muslim on a six months loan deal and will be tasked to guide the club to the CAF Women's champions league qualification, a campaign that will kick start with the qualifiers in August here in Uganda.