Kampala Queens to face Ethiopia’s CBE in Njeru

After dropping three crucial points against Burundi's Buja Queens, Kampala Queens will be fighting to avoid an early exit from the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers when they meet Ethiopia's CBE on Friday in a do-or-die game at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru. Currently, CBE tops the group with six points and Kampala Queens is just second in group A where only two top teams will progress to the semi-finals. However, head Coach, Charles Ssenyange insists that his club is in a position to stay in contention for a champions league slot.