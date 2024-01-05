Kampala Queens Head Coach anticipates win against Lady Doves

In Women's Football, the Kampala Queens Head Coach, Charles Ayiekoh Lukula will aim to pick his first win when his side Kampala Queens travels to Masindi tomorrow to take on Lady Doves in the FUFA Women’s Super League. On the other hand, Makerere University Ladies Football team who have just unveiled Hasifah Namboozo are confident to pick up the three points when they take on the She Maroons in Luzira. Elsewhere, Uganda Martyrs University will tussle against UCU in Mukono while table-leaders Kawempe Muslim host Wakiso Hill.