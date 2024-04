Kampala Queens draw, Kawempe maintains lead in FUFA Women's Super League

The defending champions, Kampala Queens, once again dropped points after playing out a goalless draw with Rines Women's Football Club in one of the FUFA Women's Super League games played today at Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. This result affected their chances of closing the gap with table leaders Kawempe Muslim to just a point. Elsewhere, Uganda Martyrs beat Asubo Gafford 2-1 in Kawanda.