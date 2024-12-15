Kampala Queens draw, drop to fourth

Kampala Queens Women's Football Club and She Maroons Women's Football Club played out a goalless draw in one of the Finance Trust Women's Super League games today in Luzira. The draw dropped the Queens of Soccer from second to fourth position with 20 points, just two behind table leaders Kawempe and Amus College, who are tied at 21 points. As for She Maroons, they remain in sixth place with 14 points after 11 games, still within reach of a top-four finish but needing more consistency in their performances to climb higher up the table.