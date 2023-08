Kampala Queens' defeat jeopardizes CECAFA CAF Women's champions

Kampala Queens lost 2-1 to Buja Queens of Burundi in a CECAFA CAF Women's Champions' League qualification game played at the Njeru technical centre in Buikwe. The defeat leaves the hosts in a precarious position as only the top 2 teams from the two groups make the semifinals. Next up for the queens is Ethiopia's CBF