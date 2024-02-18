Kampala Queens beat Wakiso Hill by 1-0 in league game

Kampala Queens beat Wakiso Hill by 1-0 in one of the FUFA Women's Super League games that was played today at St. Mary's Stadium in Kitende. Zaina Nandede scored the lone goal that secured the three crucial points for the Queens of Soccer and also kept their title hopes alive. The Queens of Soccer currently sit second on the 10-team log with 23 points just one behind table leaders Kampala Queens. Elsewhere, Asubo Gafford Ladies and Makerere University Ladies played out to a one-all draw in Kawanda.