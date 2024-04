Kakungulu Memorial Victorious, Buddo SS advances in football championship

Kakungulu Memorial thrashed Bulo Parents 3-1 before losing 3-0 to Buddo SS in some of the games played last evening at the ongoing Secondary School Football Boys Championship in Masaka District. Apparently, three schools, including defending champions St. Mary’s SS Kitende, Buddo SS, and Blessed Sacrament Kitende, have already progressed to the round of 32 of the championship.