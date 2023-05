Kabaka launches Bika Bya Baganda tournament

Ngabi clan football team has advanced to the last knockout stage of the Bika Bya Baganda football championship after beating Nkima by 3 goals to one in the opening games of the 2023 edition of the championship. The kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi presided over the opening game at Wankulukuku Stadium. However, in women's netball of the same competition, Nkima Clan emerged winners of the opening game after beating Ngabi 43-30 goals.