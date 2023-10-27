JW UGANDA GOLF OPEN : Rugumayo maintains one stroke lead ahead of final round

Ronald Rugumayo maintained a one stroke lead once again after day three of the Uganda Golf Open professional competition at kitante golf course in Kampala.Rugumayo returned a gross score of 71 today to make a three rounds tally of 207 strokes and claimed the lead ahead of Kenya's Njorege Kibugu who returned a day three score of 69 to make a total of 208 strokes . Rwanda's Celestin Nsazuwera drops into third place with a score of 209. David Kamulindwa now stands 4th ahead of the final round tomorrow.