JT Jaguars to face KIU Rangers in Women's Basketball top-of-the-table clash

The National Basketball League returns on Friday night with two games set to be played at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo. In the ladies' action, KIU Rangers is set to play table leaders JT Jaguars in the top-of-the-table clash as the regular season reaches its climax. JT Lady Jaguars are currently top with 38 points just four above second-placed KIU Rangers who still have a game in hand.