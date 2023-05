Joseph Cwinyai wins Mayombo memorial tourney

Golfers gathered at the Tooro Golf Club to take part in the annual Mayombo Memorial Golf Open which is held in memory of the Late Brigadier Noble Mayombo who passed away in 2007. The tournament was won by Joseph Cwinyai. Golfers hailed the late Mayombo's contribution, commitment, and respect to the game of golf. Mayombo's family called for efforts to be put in to keep his memory alive.