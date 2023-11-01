Jonas Kansiime aims for national autocross lead in Mbarara round

Jonas Kansiime will be looking to add 20 points to his 54 total tally and place himself in a comfortable lead for this year's national Autocross championship when he takes on the rest of the drivers in the fourth and second last round scheduled to take place this weekend in Mbarara city. Thirty crews have so far confirmed participation if was launched today in Kampala. The event will also feature a competition in the Enduro category.