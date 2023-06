Jinja College triumphs over Busoga College Mwiri in FUFA TV Cup game

Jinja College beat Busoga College Mwiri 1-0 in a FUFA TV Cup game played at Mwiri sports ground. After the game, Moses Baraza, the sports tutor at Mwiri promised an improved performance when the two teams face off at Jinja College, while his counterpart Bernard Bwiire said his team lived up to expectations.