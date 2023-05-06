Jas Mangat, Yasin crash out of day one of Pearl of Africa rally

Africa Rally Championship competitors Jas Mangat and Yassin Nasser retired early on day one of the Pearl of Africa rally in Buikwe and Jinja district. This follows mechanical failures. However, the two crews will return to action tomorrow in the final race with Mangat chasing a 20 minutes penalty whereas his counterpart Yassin Nasser has a ten-minute penalty to settle. Meanwhile, Duncan Mubiru won day one closely followed by Byron Rugomoka and Hassan Alwi.