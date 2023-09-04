Jas Mangat wins FMU double sprint in Mukono

Jas Mangat emerged as the overall winner of the Federation of the Motor Sport Uganda double sprint 3 motor rally that took place at Festino City in Mukono. Driving with Joseph Kamya in a Hyundai 120, Mangat recorded a loss of 0:05sec:58micro seconds making him the winner of the day. Sabiiti Muyanja driving with Robert Katabalwa won the 2WD after beating Ibrahim Lubega in a Toyota FX 2WD with a difference of 37 micro seconds. Lubega says despite his machine being a bit inferior he is aiming at ending on the podium as he plans to bring in a new machine next year.