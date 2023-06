Ivan Magomu is named man of the match

After guiding Pirates Rugby club to their second Uganda Rugby Premiership title, Captain, Ivan Magomu now targets to win the rugby sevens championships due on 1st July. Ivan Magomu was named the man of the match in the title decider game against Kobs Rugby club three weeks ago and also ended the season with a top scorer gong with 129 points. NTV caught up with the league’s best kicker and reflected on his journey as a rugby player.