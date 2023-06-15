International Title Fights set for Catherine Nanziri's return to the ring

Three International Title fights will be on the card on the 19th of August when female professional boxer, Catherine Nanziri, returns to the ring to take on Kenya’s Egine Kanyange in a ten rounds bantamweight bout. Nanziri who has gone close to one year without a significant fight looks to win the Africa Boxing Union belt before vying for bigger international titles. Other main fights of the day will include an Africa Boxing Union title bout between Uganda’s Stanley Mugerwa and Tanzania’s Mzengele Mwinyi and Shadir Musa’s African title fight with an opponent that has not yet been declared.