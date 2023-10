INTERNATIONAL BADMINTON TOURNAMENT: Husna Kobugabe, Gladys Mbabazi advance To Round Of 16

Uganda's Badminton Players Husna Kobugabe and Gladays Mbabazi have advanced to the round of 16 on day two of the the Uganda International Badminton Future Series at the Lugogo indoor stadium. This as 180 participants from 26 countries battle for the 2024 Olypmpic games qualification points.