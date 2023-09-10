INTER PARK GAMES: UWA holds fifth edition of inter conservation games

The Uganda Wildlife Authority UWA held its 5th edition of the Inter Conservation Area games in Mt. Elgon National Park Mbale. Several games like football, netball, volleyball, tug of war, and range, were some of the activities carried out. The games are being used to identify and select talents for players that will represent them at the national level and inter-forces games. Murchison Falls won football, Queen won valley ball, Mt. Elgon National Park won netball, Bwindi won tug of war and Kidepo won darts.