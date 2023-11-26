Inter forces games: Police win overall title, with UPDF in second place

After several rounds of firing at Kigo Police Shooting Range, the Uganda Police Force emerged champions with a gold medal at the ongoing Inter-forces games. The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces finished second with a silver medal, while the Uganda Wildlife Authority secured the third position, with Uganda Prisons finishing in fourth place. In athletics, Uganda Prisons boasts 35 medals, Police has 26, Uganda Wildlife Authority has 12, while UPDF has secured 11. In netball today, Uganda Prisons thumped Uganda Wildlife Authority 108 to 9 goals. We have the shooting highlights.