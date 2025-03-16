Injuries: The unseen challenge shaping athletes' careers

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in contact sports. While some professionals recover and return to the field, others face career-ending injuries. This unpredictable balance between athletic greatness and physical frailty highlights the monumental role injuries play in shaping an athlete's career. The fear of never regaining peak form, the anxiety of an uncertain future, and the financial burden of medical treatment add layers of complexity for the injured individual.