Impis beat Mongers 15 -13 points in Rugby league

In Rugby, Makerere Impis made good of their trip to Entebbe with a 15 -13 points victory over their hosts Plascon Mongers. The Entebbe win is the third consecutive victory for Impis who dominated the game right from the start. The Mongers head into a must-win situation in their next game against Walukuba next weekend.