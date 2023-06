Hundreds gather in Hoima for empango run

Hundred of runners converged in Hoima City this morning to participate in the annual e Mpango run that is organised to mark the coronation anniversary of the Omukama of Bunyoro Solomon Gafa Busa. The 29th edition of the run organised under the theme of raising funds for buying an incubator for the maternity ward of Kikuube Health Center III attracted participants of all walks of life including former presidential Candidate Joseph Kabuleta.