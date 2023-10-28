Hundreds gather for East Africa Badminton tourney in Kampala

Hundreds of badminton players are gathering at the MTN arena in Lugogo for the fourth edition of the City Tyres East Africa Badminton Challenge. The three-day tournament that pits participants from the region is organized to give a platform for the young talents to compete and grow their game. Uganda badminton president Annet Nakamya and national badminton team player Tracy Naluwooza explained the importance of the tournament that climaxes tomorrow with a grand awards ceremony.