How Nabulime has steered Kawempe Muslim to heights

The year 2024 has seen an eventful season in women's football in both the clubs and national team categories. The season that began with a series of national team-friendly games in Morocco under new coach Sherly Botes saw several new players sprouting out at both club and national team levels. Now Kawempe Muslim captain, Phiona Nabulime, was among the players who rose through the ranks to earn her spot at the national team level.