How foreign-managed training camps transformed Uganda's long-distance athletics

For more than two decades long-distance athletics in Uganda has been dominated by athletes from the Sebei region. However, before the emergency of the Sebei athletes, the best athletes in the country were middle-distance runners and sprinters. It is however important to note that Sebei’s turnaround point was the emergence of the camps managed by foreigners. Tonight in NTV Sport we delve into the impact of these camps on the athletics success story in the region.