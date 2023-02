Hippos whip Barbarians by 43 - 11 in Jinja

Hippos Rugby Club whipped Barbarians by 43 to 11 Walukuba grounds. The Hippos, who were visiting, overwhelmed the Barbarians, a matter that prompted their Coach Leo Bubambula to call for more training ahead of coming games. For his part, Hippos coach Said Attib says it was a good game.