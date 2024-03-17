Hexier Koshiba wins Uganda Golf club lady captain’s prize

Hexier Koshiba emerged as the overall winner of this year’s Uganda Golf Club Lady Captain’s Prize after returning a net score of 69 at the Kitante Golf Club. The tournament is held at the end of each term of the Uganda Golf Club Lady Captain. Wendy Angudeyo was re-elected as Lady Captain and looks forward to increasing the number of females in Ugandan Golf. Sarah Nduhukire is the new Vice Lady Captain, while Patience Nkumda was elected as the secretary.