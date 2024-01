Henry Kalungi Foundation donates football equipment to Luwero Sports

Former Uganda Cranes International, Henry Kalungi, has today supported several needy children in Kampala's less privileged areas, or ghettos, where he donated football equipment through his Foundation. The Henry Kalungi Foundation, together with the Alpha Soccer Academy is going to work towards improving Football infrastructure with the Luwero Sports Ground, being the first to be set up this year.