Heathens thrash Walukuba Barbarians 43-07 points in Rugby league

In Rugby, defending Champions Heathens Rugby club have thrashed Walukuba Rugby club after a 43-07 points victory in a game played today at Kyadondo Rugby grounds in Lugogo. Heathens are now tied at the top of the table with Kobs Rugby Club who also beat Rhinos on 54-0 points. Elsewhere Black Pirates handed Impis Rugby Club their third straight loss.