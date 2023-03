Heathens, Pirates in Rugby league wins

Defending Champions Heathens Rugby club started the second round of the Uganda Rugby League with a 24 to 14 points victory over Makerere Impis Rugby club at the Graveyard in Makerere University, today. Elsewhere, Black pirates' Ivan Magomu registered a try as well as two conversions to hand Black Pirates a 33-20 points victory over hosts Rams Rugby Club.