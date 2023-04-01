Heathens beat Kobs 19-12 to lift Lions Cup

Defending Champions Heathens Rugby club took the lions cup after a 19-12 points victory in a highly heated fixture with their rivals, Kobs Rugby club played today at Kyadondo Rugby grounds. With the game tied at 12 in less than a minute to the end, the referee awarded a penalty to Heathens which Kobs protested and decided to leave the pitch. The referee then awarded a penalty try that moved Heathens from the 12 points tie to 19 points and secured the log summit.