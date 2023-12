Gong Thong Gong clinches Kireka open Chess Title in thrilling tiebreaker

Gong Thong Gong from South Sudan has secured the title at the 7th Edition of the Kireka Open Chess tournament after getting the better of Haruna Nsubuga, after the two initially hit a tiebreaker when they finished Joint top. Thong walked away with a cash prize of 1.5 Million while Sana Kayyar, who won the Ladies Category, secured 1 million shillings. The four-day tournament, which started on Thursday, concluded today.