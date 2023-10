Gomba and Bulemeezi set to face-off tomorrow at Wankulukuku

All is ready for the Masaza Cup final tie against Gomba and Bulemeezi due tomorrow at the Mutesa 11 Stadium in Wankulukuku, Kampala. As always, the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi the second is expected to grace the final game. Both finalists are eager to clinch this year's trophy. REGINA NALUJJA reports...