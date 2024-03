GOLF TOURNAMENT: 200 Golfers flock to Entebbe golf club to grace event

Over 200 golfers flocked to Entebbe Golf Club to grace the inaugural of I and M Bank Katogo golf tournament. Peace Kabasweka returned 78 strokes on countback to claim the women's accolade alongside Perez Muhwezi who returned 71 to claim the top position from the men’s side. I and M bank CEO Robin Bairstow say the tournament will look up to placing a tighter competition to unveil talent amongst golfers.